Delhi HC denies bail in UAPA case involving alleged terrorist conspiracy

New Delhi, Sep 23 The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of Suhail Ahmad Thokar, arrested in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Thokar, who challenged a trial court's January order denying him bail, was accused of conspiring with proscribed terrorist groups to recruit hybrid terrorists, radicalise youth, and plan acts of terrorism following the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Arrested on October 20, 2021, he argued that there was a lack of material evidence connecting him to any conspiracy related to "hybrid terrorism".

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal dismissed Thokar's bail plea, citing prima facie reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against him.

The court said that the UAPA requires and justifies active measures against organisations posing a threat to national security.

According to the prosecution, Thokar attempted to provide shelter for two militants associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, a banned terrorist organisation.

The court observed that violent and proscribed terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, and others, collaborated with facilitators and leaders in Pakistan to conspire and radicalise local youth. Their aim was to recruit and train these youth to participate in acts of terrorism, including handling weapons, ammunition, and explosives, with the intent to spread fear within the Kashmir Valley and various regions of India following the revocation of Article 370.

The National Investigation Agency contended that Thokar actively shared material endorsing terrorists and proscribed groups on various online forums and social media platforms.

