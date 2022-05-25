Delhi HC issues notice to MoEF on plea seeking ban on vehicular movement in Rajokri Forest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) and Conservator of Forest (DCF) on a plea seeking direction to authorities to stop vehicular movement on the illegal road constructed in the Rajokri protected Forest here.

Justice Yashwant Varma on issued notice to MoEF, DCF, SDM of Mehrauli and Delhi Police Commissioner and sought their response on the plea moved by Mall Road, Vasant Kunj, Residents Welfare Association. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 27, 2022.

The petition filed through advocate Simarpal Singh Sawney also sought direction to the authorities to take necessary action to preserve the Rajokri protected Forest by blocking the illegal road and other ancillary directions.

It is stated that there has been a continuous unauthorised two-way movement of heavy commercial vehicles through an illegal road constructed through the Rajokri Forest land to Church/ Mall Road, Vasant Kunj in South Delhi since March 2021. It causes serious traffic congestion.

The petition alleged that the illegal road has been constructed over the past few years with impunity and blatant disregard within the protected forest land for plying of commercial vehicles for the transport of Ready-Mix-Concrete (RMC) leading to the factory of respondent NDCON.

The Rajokri forest is a protected forest land under the Indian Forests Act and come under the purview of the prohibiting provisions, and thus cannot be used for any non-forest purpose, the petition stated.

It is also stated that the road constructed in the forest is illegal and in contravention of the laws of the country. It is also causing safety issues for the residents of Church Road, Green Avenue, and neighbouring areas, a safety hazard for the students of nearby schools, and pollution and degradation of the ecology and environment of the Rajokri Reserved Forest.

( With inputs from ANI )

