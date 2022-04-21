Delhi HC notice on PIL against fraudulent use of 'Judge' stickers on vehicles

New Delhi, April 21 The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against those using printouts or stickers of 'Judge' in a fraudulent way on their vehicles.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla sought the stand of court authorities Registrar General of the High Court and the Principal Judge of the Tis Hazari Courts in the matter.

Granting four weeks to the authorities to file the response in the matter, the bench sought them to mention remedial steps in the issue.

The matter will be again taken up in November. "The petitioner has no other alternative but to knock the doors of this court for issuance of guidelines to be passed to all judicial officers of Delhi courts subordinate to this court to obtain judge vehicle, parking sticker only by complying guidelines contained in circular dated September 11, 2018 issued by office of respondent no. 2 if they wish to obtain it." read the petition filed by Advocate Sander Pal Singh."

There are four categories of persons or judicial officers who are using the printouts/stickers of judge. Persons who are using printouts having word 'Judge' written on it instead of judge car parking sticker.

Those who are neither judge nor have any authority to use judge car parking sticker yet are using it.

Judicial officers who have obtained and using the judge car parking sticker 1 without following guidelines contained in circular dated 11.09.2018, it read.

