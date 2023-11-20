Delhi HC orders release of ex-gratia amount to family of police constable died due to Covid

New Delhi, Nov 20 The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to release Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation to the family of a police constable, Amit Kumar, who died in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 while performing his duties.

Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that the compensation amount, as per the government's order, should be released within four weeks.

Under the Delhi government's November 3, 2022 order, compensation of Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh was approved for the deceased constable's wife and father, respectively.

The high court had previously urged authorities to decide on the payment of Rs 1 crore compensation, saying that the city government should not backpedal on the clear announcement for ex-gratia payment.

The court noted that there was a "clear communication" by the authorities and press clippings, leaving no doubt about the announced compensation.

Amit Kumar's wife, in her petition, stated the government's orders during the pandemic, requiring Delhi Police personnel to be posted for COVID-19 duty across the city.

She argued that the deceased constable was on COVID-19 duty, countering any claims to the contrary by the respondents.

Amit Kumar, a young Delhi Police constable, was posted at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital to enforce COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on May 7, 2020, promising Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation to the family, was referenced in the plea.

