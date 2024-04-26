Delhi HC rebukes AAP govt, CM Kejriwal over textbook shortage in MCD schools

New Delhi, April 26 In a sharp rebuke to jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government, along with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi High Court on Friday criticised them for their failure to provide textbooks to over 2 lakh students studying in the MCD schools in the national capital.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging a dire state of education in the MCD schools. The court earlier said that nearly two lakh students lacked basic amenities due to administrative hurdles.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora criticised the Delhi government for prioritising 'power over public welfare'.

The bench also expressed dismay at the government's handling of the situation, saying, "Your client is just interested in power."

It pointed out CM Kejriwal's failure to resign despite facing arrest on money laundering charges, accusing him of placing personal interests above national interests.

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. He is currently in judicial custody.

Delhi government's counsel Shadan Farasat's submission, citing the absence of the MCD Standing Committee, received sharp criticism from the bench.

The bench also criticised Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj's 'indifference' to the students' plight. It warned the Delhi government against underestimating its authority, saying children's welfare should not be politicised.

The court also said that it will now include Bhardwaj's name in the order.

Farasat also argued that the Delhi government's power is limited.

The bench said that children are not commodities for trading as it criticised the government's admission of failure in multiple aspects under the MCD's jurisdiction.

After hearing the arguments, the high court reserved its judgment on the matter for April 29.

