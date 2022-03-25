Delhi HC sets aside trial court's warrant against Rana Kapoor

New Delhi, March 25 The Delhi High Court has set aside the production warrant issued by a trial court against Yes Bank's former promoter Rana Kapoor after he had failed to appear through a video conferencing hearing, in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Setting aside the order dated February 28, the bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna allowed Kapoor to appear through video conferencing for the next hearing before the trial court.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal, appearing for Kapoor, said that his client has been regularly appearing before the special court in Delhi through video conferencing. He is facing multiple cases in Mumbai and is currently lodged in Taloja Jail there, he argued, pointing out physical production in Delhi on every date before the special court in the national capital would not be feasible.

Further, he submitted that till the charges are framed, the petitioner may be exempted from appearing in person and maybe permitted to appear through video conferencing before the trial court.

The trial court in October last year took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar, and also naming Kapoor and several others in connection with the money laundering case.

