Delhi Health Minister reviews TB campaign as screening touches 8.78 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 4 Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the Central Government–backed TB Elimination Programme under which 8.78 lakh individuals have been screened across the city.

The review meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, brought together senior officials from the Health Department and doctors from the TB cell to assess the progress made under the ongoing national campaign.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government successfully implemented the 100-day TB campaign, now known as TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Apart from 8.78 lakh screenings, almost 3.8 lakh chest X-rays have been done to date, which has helped significantly in the identification of new TB cases and initiating them promptly on treatment.

As part of this nationwide campaign, Delhi continues to remain at the forefront of this mission, underlining the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for "Health for All", he said.

The Delhi government has set a target of screening 50 lakh people. Notably, there are 190 diagnostic centres and 365 treatment centres across the national capital that provide quality and free care to all TB patients.

It is worth noting that Delhi has achieved 99 per cent of the National TB Elimination Programme target for the months of January-November 2025.

In recognition of its impactful efforts and high public participation, Delhi received the Jan Bhagidari Award from Union Minister J.P. Nadda this year, he said.

The Delhi Government’s commitment to community-driven participation is further reflected in the success of the Nikshay Mitra Initiative, designed to support TB patients with nutrition, vocational and diagnostic assistance, and psychological care.

Since its inception, Delhi has registered 4,313 Nikshay Mitras, who have collectively contributed to the distribution of 2,23,457 food baskets, supporting 1,03,593 TB patients, he said.

The Health Minister said: “Delhi is firmly committed to achieving the goal of a TB-free nation. The progress we are witnessing is a result of strong teamwork, public cooperation, and the tireless dedication of our healthcare workers.”

“We will continue to strengthen our screening, support systems, and community participation to ensure that every TB patient receives timely care, nutrition, and encouragement. Our mission is clear—Delhi will play a leading role in making TB Mukt Bharat a reality,” he said.

The Delhi government remains committed to intensifying TB elimination efforts through continuous monitoring, strong community engagement, and enhanced patient support.

With sustained collaboration between departments, healthcare workers, and citizens, Delhi aims to set a national example in achieving a TB-free future. The government will continue to work with renewed determination to fulfil the vision of TB Mukt Bharat, he said.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor