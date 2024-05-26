Delhi Heatwave: Water Sprinkled at India Gate as National Braces for 47°C Temperatures Amid Red Alert

In response to the scorching heatwave engulfing the National Capital Region, measures are being taken to provide temporary relief to residents and tourists. With maximum temperatures anticipated to soar to around 47°C, a red alert has been issued for the next three days in Delhi NCR, signaling the severity of the situation.

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat, water is being sprinkled in the lawns surrounding the iconic India Gate, offering visitors a brief respite from the oppressive temperatures. These initiatives aim to alleviate the discomfort caused by the intense heatwave gripping the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there are no signs of relief from the heat in Delhi. Rather, the sun's heat will increase even more today, Sunday, causing the maximum temperature to reach 48 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the heatwave. According to the Meteorological Department's report, a heat wave is expected in many areas, but the weather will be clear. However, there is a risk of a dust storm in the afternoon. During this time, wind speeds can reach 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Speaking of heat, many areas of the country are experiencing extremely hot winds. Phalodi, Rajasthan, has recorded a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius. However, normal rainfall continues in the southern states of India. The Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy rain warning for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka until May 28. In addition, a heatwave warning has been issued for Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu divisions. It has also been reported that Delhi will experience a severe heatwave until May 28.