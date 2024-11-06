Delhi High Court Rejects Chhath Puja Permission at Yamuna Riverbank Amid Pollution Crisis

The four-day festival of Chhath Puja began yesterday, but the Delhi High Court has raised concerns about performing the rituals at the Yamuna riverbank in Geeta Colony. On Wednesday, the court refused permission for the puja to take place at this location due to the severe pollution levels in the river.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed serious concerns, stating, “It will be very harmful to you. The fact is that the river is so polluted that if you dip into it, there is the likelihood that the person will suffer harm. We can’t allow that. The river itself is highly polluted.”

This decision highlights ongoing concerns about the environmental condition of the Yamuna river, which remains a major issue in Delhi, particularly during large public festivals like Chhath Puja, where devotees traditionally bathe in the river as part of the religious observance.