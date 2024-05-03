Delhi High Court Seeks CBI and ED Response on Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea in Alleged Excise Policy Scam

The Delhi High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to both agencies, challenging a trial court’s decision to dismiss Sisodia’s bail petitions. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 8.

In an interim application, Sisodia asked the court to uphold the trial court's ruling permitting him to see his sick wife once a week while he is being held awaiting his plea.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

