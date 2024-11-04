Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Unruly Driver Drags Two Traffic Cops on Car’s Bonnet for 20 Metres; Video Goes Viral

Two Delhi Police personnel were reportedly stuck and dragged for about 20 meters on a car bonnet in traffic while they were on duty in southwest Delhi. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 7.40 pm near the Ber Sarai traffic light on Vedant Deshika Marg.

Both the cops sustained minor injuries, but the intention of the driver was to kill both of them. "The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder, obstruction in discharge of official duty, and endangering the lives of public," said the officer.

Driver Drags Two Traffic Cops on Car’s Bonnet in Delhi

ये तो हाल है...



दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के दो कर्मचारियों को कार की बोनेट पर झुला कर ये कोई सरफिरा है जो गाड़ी दौड़ा दिया... pic.twitter.com/ynE5Ts5KSc — Ankit Kumar Avasthi (@kaankit) November 3, 2024

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing the white car dragging two Delhi Traffic cops on the car's bonnet and the driver later fleeing from the spot. One of the police personnel was also seen falling on the road after the driver applied a sudden break and tried to hit him.

Delhi Traffic Cops Dragged On Car’s Bonnet Over 20 Metres

I am deeply saddened to see such disregard for human life. Police personnel are human beings with families too. Strict action must be taken against the driver who attempted to harm the traffic police near JNU yesterday .

#ProtectPolice#JusticeForPolicepic.twitter.com/Hnm9NqSjNM — She at Sea ( Whistleblower) (@loveforamit) November 3, 2024

Also Read | Pune Man Dies After Being Struck by Car While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali.

The driver of the car stopped his vehicle and fled the spot, leaving both the police officers injured on the road. Bystanders and pedestrians shot the video of the incident as they can be heard shouting at the police.

Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van. The two policemen are reportedly out of danger and remain stable.

"A PCR call was received at Kishangarh Police station that a car hit traffic zonal officers. The two injured traffic police personnel were taken to the hospital. In a statement, injured ASI Pramod alleged that on November 2, he along with HC Sailesh were on duty near Ber Sarai market Road," said Delhi Police in a statement.

"Around 7.45 pm, a car jumped the red light and came towards them. They signalled the car to stop. When the driver was asked to come out of the car, he tried to run away from the spot and dragged them for about 20 meters on the car and ran away from the spot," the police said explaining the incident.

Delhi Police said that a case under sections 109 (1)/, 221, 132, 121 (1), and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered. The offending vehicle was found registered under the name of Jai Bhagwan of Vasant Kunj and the search for the accused is underway.