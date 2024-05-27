Delhi Hospital Fire: Forensic Team Arrives at Baby Care Hospital Following Tragic Fire Incident

A forensic team has arrived at the baby care hospital in Delhi to investigate the devastating fire that occurred on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven newborns. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised urgent questions about the safety protocols in place at the healthcare facility. The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital, where the most vulnerable patients, including premature and critically ill newborns, were receiving care. Initial reports suggest that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

VIDEO | Forensic team arrives at the baby care hospital in Delhi, where a fire on Saturday claimed lives of seven newborns.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/bLznKuCaOJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2024

Emergency services were called to the scene immediately, and firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames and evacuate the building. Despite their efforts, the fire spread rapidly, making it difficult to rescue all the infants in time. Seven newborns tragically lost their lives, while several others were injured and are currently receiving treatment. The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Naveen Kichi, the owner of the Newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar. The Delhi government has ordered a Magisterial Enquiry into the incident. Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Divisional Commissioner DDMA, Ashwani Kumar directed Shahadra District Magistrate and District Disaster Management Authority to inquire about the fire tragedy, news agency ANI reported.