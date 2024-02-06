Delhi Hosts 'Lokmat' Parliamentary Award Ceremony; Tharoor, Patra, Harsimrat Kaur Badal Honored

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards will be held on Tuesday, February 6th, in Delhi. The awards will be presented by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. The event will witness the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Dr. Subhash Kashyap, former Union Minister Prafull Patel, and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.

The awards are given annually to members of Parliament in eight different categories (four each from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha) for their outstanding contribution to parliamentary democracy

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions.

When and where is the ceremony?

Date: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Dr. Ambedkar International Center, Janpath Road, New Delhi