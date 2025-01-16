Delhi Implements Strict GRAP Stage 4 Curbs: Construction Banned, Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode

Delhi-NCR implemented the strictest anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality worsened. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily bulletin, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 386, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category (301-400).

Under Stage 4 of the GRAP, all construction activities are prohibited, non-essential polluting trucks are barred from entering Delhi, and school classes, except for grades 10 and 12, have been shifted to a hybrid mode, India Today reported.

Unfavorable weather conditions, coupled with vehicle emissions, paddy straw burning, and local pollution sources, have resulted in hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter. The national capital's air quality deteriorated further today, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce all measures under Stage 3 (Severe) and Stage 4 (Severe+) of the air pollution control plan. These steps are in addition to the ongoing measures under Stage 1 and 2 already in place across the region.

Curbs in Place in Delhi

Under Stage 3 restrictions, construction activities, demolitions, mining, and stone crusher operations are banned across Delhi-NCR. BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles face restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Under Stage 4, non-essential trucks are barred from entering Delhi. Authorities may switch Classes 6-9 and Class 11 to online mode, implement work-from-home for government employees, and consider the odd-even rule for vehicles.