Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra hails new Labour Codes

New Delhi, Nov 23 Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday hailed the rollout of the four new Labour Codes as a historic step that will ensure that workers enjoy their rights without hurdles.

Writing an article on the Labour Codes, Mishra said, “In one stroke, that old system has been replaced with a modern, unified, pro-worker, pro-industry framework designed for ambition, mobility and dignity. As the Prime Minister often says, ‘Naye Bharat ka shramik majboor nahi, majboot hai’ (New Bharat’s labourer is strong, not helpless).”

The Delhi Minister wrote, “The new Labour Codes are more than an administrative reform. They are a shift in national character. For workers, they mean rights without hurdles. For the industry, compliance without harassment. For India, they mean productivity, formality and growth, aligned with the standards of nations we aim to compete with, not trails we hope to follow.”

He said, “This is not just an economic reform. It is a civilisational step toward a New India where every worker stands taller, every industry moves faster, and every aspiration finds a fair chance.”

Lauding the Central government’s efforts to replace archaic laws, Mishra wrote, “India took a decisive leap on November 21, one that has been delayed for over seven decades. With the rollout of the four new Labour Codes, the PM Modi’s Government has finally swept away the tangled web of 29 outdated, colonial-era laws written in the 1930s to 1950s.”

Those laws belonged to a different India, not the world’s fastest-growing major economy aspiring to become Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said in his article, shared with the media.

For the first time, India’s labour landscape speaks one language. Wages now have one national definition, ending decades of confusion that let arbitrary payments and exploitation thrive, he said.

This change is a historic reform carried out under the Code on Wages, 2019, which unified four earlier wage-related laws and established a clear, uniform wage framework for the entire country, he said.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 makes grievance redressal real; the Social Security Code, 2020 brings gig and platform workers (delivery partners, cab drivers, app-based freelancers) into the formal safety net and the new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 ensures that migrant workers receive formal protection and women can work in all sectors, including night shifts, wrote Mishra.

