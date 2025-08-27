Delhi lawyers protest against L-G's virtual police deposition order

New Delhi, Aug 27 Lawyers across several courts in the national capital on Wednesday intensified their protest against Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena's August 13 order that allows police to virtually present evidence in courts directly from police stations.

The protesting lawyers, who had earlier staged sit-ins outside court complexes on Monday and boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday and Wednesday, alleged that the order would facilitate the manipulation of evidence and erode the fairness of trials.

They argued that such a move would be detrimental to accused persons in criminal cases, compromising the integrity of the judicial process. Calling it unjust and branding it as "Kala Kanoon (black law)", the lawyers raised slogans against the L-G and demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification.

During the demonstrations, effigies were set on fire near the Rouse Avenue District Court Complex.

Similar scenes unfolded at Patiala House Court and Tis Hazari Court, where groups of lawyers chanted slogans against Saxena, pressing for the withdrawal of the order.

New Delhi Bar Association Secretary Advocate Tarun Rana said lawyers would not be pacified by assurances alone.

Speaking to IANS, he asserted, "We will not work based on assurances alone. From day one, we have said that mere assurances are not enough. It's simple, we asked for the withdrawal of a notification that is illegal and against public interest. Only after that can we sit and discuss further."

He added that despite waiting until 9 p.m. on Tuesday for a decision, when no concrete response came, lawyers were compelled to return to protest.

Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association Secretary Advocate Vijay Bishnoi also told IANS, "Our protest will continue as long as the government does not provide a positive outcome. The notification must be withdrawn, and the strike will continue. We will not attend any hearings. The L-G's August 13 notification is against the Equality before Law provision of the Indian Constitution."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHBCA) also joined the protest, urging members to wear black ribbons as a symbol of dissent until the order is revoked.

In addition, a petition challenging the notification has been filed in the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Kapil Madan, the petitioner, said the order undermines the sanctity of judicial proceedings, violates the right to a fair trial, and skews the adversarial system in favour of the prosecution.

