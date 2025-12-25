Delhi LG formally names park near Daryaganj after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Dec 25 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday formally named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Park located along Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), parallel to Daryaganj in the historic Walled City,

The event, also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, coincided with the birth anniversary of the former PM.

The LG and the Chief Minister bought entry tickets to the park and appealed to the people of Delhi to visit the park to spend quality time with their friends and family members.

The 11-acre DDA park is the second in a series of three parks being redeveloped along the ramparts of the Walled City. It promises to offer the much-needed recreational green space in Delhi, especially the Daryaganj-Old Delhi areas, said a DDA statement.

A statue/bust of the former Prime Minister will also be installed at the location, it said.

A clock tower is currently under construction to further enhance the park’s visual appeal in the near future. Additionally, a proposed food van facility near the parking area will provide refreshment options for visitors, thereby improving their overall experience, it said.

Chief Secretary, Delhi, Shri. Rajeev Verma and other senior officers of DDA were also present on the momentous occasion.

The park has formal lawns, white marble pathways, shaded eating plazas, baradaris, sculptured fountains, public amenities like toilets, and open recreational zones.

One of the key attractions of the garden is a striking sculpture depicting five white horses steered by a sarathi, symbolising leadership, momentum, and progress, said the statement.

The sculpture is encircled by a water body and fountains, enhancing the visual grandeur of the park. Further enriching the cultural character of the space, four Yakshini sculptures created by renowned Padma Vibhushan awardee sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo have been installed in the linear lawns, it said.

With its majestic design, the park stands as a first-of-its-kind development in the National Capital and will provide much-needed recreational green space for the residents of Delhi, particularly those in the Daryaganj and Old Delhi areas.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor