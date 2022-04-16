Delhi LG speaks with Kejriwal over Jahangirpuri violence, says guilty will not be spared

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) l Baijal on Saturday condemned the incident of violence and stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri as unfortunate and said the miscreants will not be spared.

Baijal spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Kejriwal said in a tweet that the LG had assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace.

"Spoke to LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared," the Chief Minister said.

According to an official release, the LG appealed to the people to maintain peace and restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

The LG asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas and localities in the city and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers.

"He has directed that all possible help be provided to the injured police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle," the release said.

Clashes broke out after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession.

Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that the situation is under control.

"We have deployed additional force where the incident took place. Along with this, special deployment has been done in sensitive areas all across Delhi. Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against accused," he told .

Kejriwal has also condemned the violence and appealed for maintaining peace.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country cannot progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister attended a programme in the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

( With inputs from ANI )

