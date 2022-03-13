Delhi logs 132 new COVID-19 cases, no new death in last 24 hrs

Delhi logged 132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, said the health bulletin of the Delhi health department on Sunday.

As many as 195 people recovered from COVID-19 while zero death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 729.

According to the Delhi government, 38,064 people got vaccinated out of which 4,217 got the first dose and 31,296 got the second dose.

India continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3,116 new infections in the last 24 hours, 498 lesser than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 38,069. The daily positivity rate in the country currently is 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.50 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

