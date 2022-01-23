Delhi logs 9,197 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi continues to register a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload, logging 9,197 new cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has declined to 13.32 per cent. A total of 69,022 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 13,510 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,11,845.

Meanwhile, 34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,620.

There are currently 54,246 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 42,438 are currently in home isolation. There are currently 44,132 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 2,424 patients admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this, 82 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 2,342 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of these 2,342 patients, 1,982 are from Delhi while 360 are from outside.

Of the confirmed COVID-19 patients, 814 are currently on Oxygen support, 808 on ICU support while 164 patients are on ventilator support.

As per the bulletin, 83.69 per cent of beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across Delhi are vacant with only 2,424 beds out of 15,411 being currently occupied by patients. Similarly in COVID-19 care centres, 95.05 per cent of beds are empty, with only 249 out of a total of 5,026 beds being currently occupied. Lastly, in the COVID Health centres, 89.80 per cent of beds are empty, with only 20 out of total 196 beds being occupied by patients.

During the last 24 hours, 74,246 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 31,809 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 32,429 people have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, 14,102 children aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the first dose in the aforementioned age bracket to 7,41,064.

A total of 2,91,76,984 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,68,31,875 people have received their first dose while 1,21,34,952 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor