Delhi: Major ‘digital arrest’ syndicate busted; six held for duping 71-year-old woman of Rs 49 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 16 In a significant crackdown on organised cyber-enabled financial crime, the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch has busted a major syndicate involved in “Digital Arrest” scams and arrested six key operatives, including mule account holders for duping a 71-year-old woman of Rs 49 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

The breakthrough emerged during the investigation of an FIR filed by a 71-year-old woman who was held under digital confinement for nearly 24 hours and cheated of Rs 49 lakh.

According to officials, the gang used psychological intimidation, impersonation of law enforcement agencies and sophisticated technical manipulation to coerce the elderly victim into transferring her life savings.

“The accused used psychological coercion, impersonation of law-enforcement agencies, and technical deception to extort and cheat the victim,” the Delhi Police said in a press note.

The accused allegedly posed as police personnel and warned her of fabricated legal consequences to force multiple fund transfers into different bank accounts controlled by the syndicate.

“The syndicate impersonated police officials and government agencies to intimidate victims—a hallmark of the Digital Arrest scam,” the police said.

“The victim was threatened with legal action and coerced into transferring Rs 49 lakh to various bank accounts. Multi-layered bank accounts are used to transfer money, and later withdrawn from ATMs,” it added.

Following multiple complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, a series of coordinated raids were carried out in Aminabad, Hasanganj, Madey Ganj and Sadar Cantt areas of Lucknow.

Technical surveillance and field intelligence enabled police teams to zero in on the suspects, several of whom operated mule bank accounts used to layer and siphon off the stolen money.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd. Ovais (25), a flex-printing shop worker; Vishal Tiwari (19), a first-year student working with a grocery chain; Shakeel Ahmad (53), a tailor facing trial in another case; Mohd. Ahad (25), unemployed; and Mohd. Atif (25) and Mohd. Ujjaib (25), both employed in private hotels.

