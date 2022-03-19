Delhi: Man crushed to death by DTC bus

New Delhi, March 19 A motorcycle-borne man was killed in the national capital on Saturday after he came under the wheels of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, the police said.

The accident took place on Outer Ring Road Flyover near Peeragarhi in west Delhi. The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar.

"It was learnt that the DTC driver was driving the bus negligently and as a result hit the motorcycle," a police officer said.

According to the police, soon after the accident, the driver of the DTC bus tried to flee but was nabbed by a police constable who was patrolling in the area at that time.

Anil Kumar was rushed to SGM Hospital. However, he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors.

"All facts are being verified, investigation is underway," the police officer added.

