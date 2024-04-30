Delhi man disguises as 'saint' for 27 years to evade arrest

New Delhi, April 30 A 77-year-old man absconding for 27 years in a murder case, was arrested from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday, adding that he was taking shelter at various religious places as a ‘saint’ to conceal his identity.

The accused was identified as Tillu a.k.a Ramdas.

According to police, on February 4, 1997, a man identified as Kishan Lal was killed by his brother-in-law Tillu and one Ramu in Tughlakabad extension. Both Tillu and Ramu were declared proclaimed offenders on May 5, 1997.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that a police team was tasked to trace wanted/absconding accused and parole jumpers of various heinous cases when Tillu, wanted in the murder case, was identified.

The police team developed the information further and managed the mobile numbers of family members and close relatives. “After thorough technical analysis, one mobile number was zeroed down, which frequently shifted its place and had no permanent location. As per location history, it also revealed that the location of the user of the mobile number was mostly near religious places in Haridwar and Rishikesh, Uttarakhand,” said the DCP.

It was further revealed that the above suspect person had become a saint and used to visit temples and stay in different dharamshalas across the country.

“In 2023, his movement was located in Kanyakumari, but he could not be traced as he moved to Jagannath Puri, Odisha. However, his current location was traced in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand,” said the DCP.

The police team conducted field recce in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand near his last location and voluntarily worked as ‘Bhandara’ distributors in temples near the location. “After continuously working as volunteers for three days, the team identified Tillu and nabbed him,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Tillu disclosed that after the death of his wife, he along with his daughter moved to Delhi at the house of his sister.

“In 1997, Ramu had called Kishan Lal at his house to discuss the financial dispute between them. During the discussion, the matter escalated wherein Kishan Lal threatened him and Ramu to face consequences. Upon that, they got agitated and started quarrelling with each other wherein the above Kishan Lal got killed by them. After that, they along with their family members fled from the spot,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor