Delhi man duped of Rs 30 lakh on pretext of admission in MAMC, two arrested

New Delhi, March 15 Two men have been arrested for duping a man of Rs 30 lakh on pretext of getting his daughter admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Manoj Tomar and Vikrant.

According to police, on Monday around 5 p.m, a police control room call regarding fraud on pretext of admission in the MAMC was received at IP Estate police station and a police team dispatched to the spot.

"On the spot, the caller, identified as Virender Dhaka, 47, a resident of Rani Bagh, said that Manoj Tomar has cheated him of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of admission of his daughter in the MAMC," said a senior police official.

"Dhaka told police that he came in contact with Tomar in October-November 2021, and assured admission in MAMC for his daughter after she had failed to clear NEET in 2021 and also in 2022.

"In December 2022, Tomar called them at MAMC with Rs 30 lakh and handed over an admission allotment letter with a barcode on it. After checking bar code details relating to admission of his daughter, he handed over Rs 26 lakh to Tomar," said the official.

Thereafter, Dhaka also paid Rs 4 lakh more to him in the name of hostel fees etc but, after repeated promises, the admission was not done and Tomar kept demanding more money.

"The complainant, with the help of local police, laid a trap and Tomar and Vikrant were apprehended in MAMC. After preliminary enquiry, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and both accused placed under arrest," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor