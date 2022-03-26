Delhi man held for cheating people on pretext of providing air ambulance

Delhi Police busted a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them air ambulances.

Accused Navdeep and his girlfriend Prabhdeep Kaur are involved in the fraud for the past five years, the police said. The police arrested Navdeep on the charges of cheating from the Tilak Nagar area while Prabhdeep is absconding.

The incident came to light when a resident of Shahdara, Manu Arora filed an FIR on February 5 saying that he booked an air ambulance online and deposited over Rs 4 lakh as a fee. The complainant alleged that the accused refused to provide an air ambulance and later stopped picking up his calls.

After receiving the complaint, the Delhi Police started the investigation. During the probe, the police detained Navdeep and then interrogated him. He later confessed to his crimes and told the police that he along with his girlfriend have cheated around 15 people over the last five years, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor