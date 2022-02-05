Delhi: Man held for stealing 590 LED TVs
By ANI | Published: February 5, 2022 06:02 PM2022-02-05T18:02:13+5:302022-02-05T18:10:07+5:30
A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 590 LED television sets by creating fake e-ways bills.
The accused was identified as Dinesh Chittlangia and he was working as a manager at the complainant's company.
The complainant, Kamal Toshniwal, had filed a complaint with police, alleging that a few LED TVs were missing from his godown. On checking the e-way bills, the police found that 590 LED TVs were transported in two trucks to an unidentified location.
A case has been registered under Section 408 of IPC and further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor