Delhi: Man kills woman beggar to steal money

New Delhi, Feb 13 A destitute man residing under a flyover in the national capital killed a 72-year-old fellow woman beggar, in a bid to steal her money.

The accused, identified as Rajender Chauhan, 40, was residing under the RTR Flyover, Vasant Village in southwest Delhi.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Sharma said, on Friday a call was received about a dead body lying under a flyover.

As the police reached the spot, they found the dead body of an old woman aged about 72-75 years was lying under the RTR flyover and her throat was slit plus there were cut marks on her chin.

A Crime team of the Delhi Police as well as Forensic Science Laboratory team was called on the spot and evidence was collected from the scene of crime, the official said, adding the dead body was then sent to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi.

Accordingly, a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at South Campus police station and the investigation was taken up.

Sustained interrogation of all the beggars residing near RTR flyover and Hanuman mandir of the Vasant Gaon village was done.

During the course of investigation one person's (the accused) statement was found dubious, however, after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The weapon of offence, robbed money, clothes and shoes that the accused was wearing at the time of murder were recovere, said the police.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused went to rob the woman at night, but when he was searching her, the victim caught the accused red handed.

"The accused disclosed that he then closed the mouth of the lady and slit her throat and chin with a knife. He also hit her head with a wooden block and fled away from the spot with Rs 2,000," the DCP said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

