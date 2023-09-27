Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in girls' PG; no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 27 A massive fire broke out at a girls' PG hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Five persons, including a toddler, were admitted to the New Life Hospital in Mukherjee Nagar where their condition is stated to be stable.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at the PG -- Signature Apartment -- was received at 7.46 p.m.

He said that 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which the blaze was brought under control at around 9.30 p.m.

"Around 35 girls were present in the building at the time of the incident. They have all been rescued, and are safe now," said Garg.

"It is being suspected that the fire broke out at a meter-reading board installed near the staircase, which quickly spread to the upper floors," he added.

On June 15 this year, several students of a private coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar broke open windows and climbed down using ropes and ladders in desperate attempt to escape a fire that broke out on the top floor of the building housing it.

According to officials, around 150 students were rescued, while 22 students, who were climbing down the Sanskriti Coaching Centre sustained minor injuries.

As per sources, there are over 15,000 coaching centres and PGs operating across Delhi, mainly in Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Satya Niketan, Rajendra Palace, and Karol Bagh areas.

