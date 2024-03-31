Delhi-Meerut Expressway Accident Video: Driver, Two Kids Killed After Car Rams Into Truck

Two minors among three died in a road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Saturday, March 31. A video of the expressway going viral on a social media website. In a CCTV video, it can be seen that the speeding SUV rammed into the parked truck from behind, and one more vehicle coming from behind was also struck.

According to the news agency PTI report, eleven students from Amroha district were on their way to Jamia Millia Islamia University to appear in an entrance exam for admission in class 6 when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway and another truck hit the vehicle from behind, they said.

Accident Caught on Camera

Car driver Anas (24) and two students — Unesh (12) and Azam (13) — died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed said The driver of the two trucks fled from the spot, the officer said, adding that the injured children are being treated. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.