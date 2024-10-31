Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Issues Revised Schedule for Diwali 2024 on October 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced changes in the last train service timings on the occasion of Diwali. The last train will operate at 10 pm on October 31, that is, on the day of Diwali, instead of 11 pm, from terminal stations of all lines, including Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular service will continue throughout the day. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the DMRC stated, "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line."

The post further reads, “Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines.” "On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on Thursday will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line," PTI quoted DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal as saying. Earlier this week, the DMRC announced that the Delhi Metro will introduce an additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion in view of festive season.

The DMRC has also urged people to commute using public transport to avoid traffic and pollution. "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters," the DMRC wrote in a post on X. "Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride," it added. On Tuesday night, traffic jams were reported from across Delhi as shoppers flooded the markets to celebrate Dhanteras.



