Delhi Minister Atishi Breaks Down in Tears During Speech After Manish Sisodia Gets Bail in Excise Policy Case (Watch Video)

Delhi Education Minister Atishi broke down in tears after the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. Addressing a gathering at Nasirpur Road near Durga Park, Atishi became emotional while reflecting on Sisodia's impact on Delhi's education system and his 17-month imprisonment.

Delhi Minister Atishi in tears as SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

"The leader who revolutionised the education system in Delhi was kept behind bars for 17 months in a false case," she said, her voice choked with emotion. "It's his victory. It's the victory of truth and justice. Today the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won."

“He Was Jailed for Providing Good Education”: Atishi

"Today, when Manish Sisodia has been granted bail, the inauguration of a school, foundation of which was laid by him, is happening. Why was Manish Sisodia put in jail? He was put in jail because he was giving good education to poor children of Delhi. He was put in jail because he was such a Deputy CM and Education Minister who gave 25 per cent of the Delhi Budget to children of Delhi," she said.

VIDEO | "Today, when Manish Sisodia has been granted bail, the inauguration of a school, foundation of which was laid by him, is happening. Why was Manish Sisodia put in jail? He was put in jail because he was giving good education to poor children of Delhi. He was put in jail… pic.twitter.com/vnOeO9BTz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2024

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The court highlighted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which led to the decision to grant bail.