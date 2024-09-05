Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Cause Traffic Chaos and Waterlogging, IMD Warns of More Rain

Rainy season is back in Delhi-NCR, bringing with it the familiar challenges of waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas. As heavy downpours continue, roads are facing the threat of flooding, causing potential traffic jams on several routes.

Wednesday saw heavy rains across the entire NCR, with an orange alert in effect. The sound of thunder persisted throughout the day, and Gurugram recorded 67 mm of rainfall within just one and a half hours. Similarly, areas like Ayanagar in Delhi received substantial rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall on Thursday, issuing a yellow alert for the region.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Rafi Marg. pic.twitter.com/grEiQtOjJc — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Government Brought Education Revolution in Delhi, Says Atishi

The rainy spell began on Tuesday night and continued intermittently throughout Wednesday, with no sunlight breaking through the clouds. Parts of Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad saw heavy showers. The rainfall has provided some relief from the heat, causing a drop in temperature. On Wednesday, Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 32.4°C, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 25.2°C. The humidity levels ranged between 70 to 100 percent, and total rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm was measured at 11.3 mm. The rain is expected to persist, keeping both commuters and authorities on alert for further disruptions.