Delhi parents demand on revise school timings or advance summer holidays, due to heat waves

Parents in Delhi have urged the state government to either revise the school timings or advance the summer holidays due to extreme heatwaves in the city. While taking measures several schools have already announced a reduction in outdoor activities in the school. However, parents claim the school timings are not flexible for students due to heat.

Aparajitha Gautam, president, of Delhi Parents Association said "Students reach home by 3 pm. That means during peak summer hours, students are out in the sun, which is really dangerous. We request Delhi government to either revise the school timings like other states are doing or pre-pone summer holidays."



Many parents have been complaining about the timing of school. But the government is still yet to take any measure on it. A Delhi parent said "My child's school is offering flexibility in attendance but we don't want to restrict children from going to school again as they are just getting into the groove. So, revision of school timings is the best solution in this case".

