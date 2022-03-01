Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang
Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter on Tuesday.
The suspects were part of a conspiracy to kill gangster Sunil also known as Tillu Tajpuria and a constable, police said.
As many as 22 rounds of bullets fired from both sides, police said.
Two pistols, four live rounds and eight empty rounds, and a stolen bike have been seized.
Further details are awaited.
