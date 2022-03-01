Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang

By ANI | Published: March 1, 2022 02:51 PM2022-03-01T14:51:17+5:302022-03-01T15:00:07+5:30

Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter on Tuesday.

Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang | Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang

Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang

Next

Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter on Tuesday.

The suspects were part of a conspiracy to kill gangster Sunil also known as Tillu Tajpuria and a constable, police said.

As many as 22 rounds of bullets fired from both sides, police said.

Two pistols, four live rounds and eight empty rounds, and a stolen bike have been seized.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Goldie brarGoldie brarKala jathediDelhi PoliceDelhi home department