Delhi Police arrests 3 for extorting, forcefully shooting nude video of man

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly extorting money from a 45-year-old man after forcefully shooting his nude video.

The accused have been identified as Amir Iqbal (52), a resident of Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Ashraf (50), a resident of Sonia Vihar and Firoj (30), a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

According to the police, Amir Iqbal has been involved in two previous cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder while Mohammad Ashraf had involvements in five previous cases of theft, attempt to murder and arms Act.

The case of extortion by a group of persons by forcefully making a nude video of a person was registered on November 4 in Jyoti Nagar police station under Sections 323, 342, 365, 386, 389, 506, 120-B/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is in the business of timber, frequently visits Delhi in connection with his business. For the last three to four months, he had been receiving constant calls from a woman and she had been consistently calling and messaging him to meet in connection with the business, the police said.

When the complainant met the woman, she told him that she is a widow and mother of three children and requested him for a job. She also introduced him to one of her relatives.

"On October 28, she desperately insisted him to meet, even her relative also reached at Kardampuri where he was present and took him along in an auto-rickshaw to Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar in an office premises where the woman was already present," said police.

When he entered the office, two women started removing his clothes, when he resisted, they threatened to create a ruckus. Meanwhile, six to seven people also reached there.

"They introduced themselves as policemen and started shooting videos of them. They thrashed him and took all the cash. One of them, portraying himself as police inspector, took him on the gunpoint and demanded cash Rs 20 lakh in lieu of videos," the police further said.

Later, they shoot his intimate and nude videos with the woman by putting him under pressure. He was forced to tell on camera, that he had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from them and will return it in two instalments. He was released after he assured them of paying the money, police said.

On Friday, he reached Jyoti Nagar police station and narrated the incident.

On his complaint, the above case was registered and several teams were constituted to apprehend the culprits.

Several raids were also conducted at different places and three persons were arrested in the wee hours on Saturday.

The Police also recovered a car used in the commission of crime.

Further investigation into the case is under progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor