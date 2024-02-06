Delhi Police Arrests Active Lashkar-E-Taiba Member in Kupwara
Delhi police have apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, an alleged active member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, Jammu and ...
Delhi police have apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, an alleged active member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Ahmed is said to have played a key role in facilitating the transportation of arms and ammunition across the Line of Control (LOC).
#WATCH | Delhi Police arrests one of the active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, J&K has been arrested. He played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. One mobile… pic.twitter.com/SM4tUOh3wq— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024
Authorities seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession during the arrest. He faces charges under relevant sections of the law, and local police in J&K have been notified for further action.