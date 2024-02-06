Delhi Police Arrests Active Lashkar-E-Taiba Member in Kupwara

Delhi police have apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, an alleged active member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, Jammu and ...

Delhi police have apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, an alleged active member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Ahmed is said to have played a key role in facilitating the transportation of arms and ammunition across the Line of Control (LOC). 

Authorities seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession during the arrest. He faces charges under relevant sections of the law, and local police in J&K have been notified for further action.

