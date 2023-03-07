Delhi Police arrests Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodia gang's sharp shooter

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person, accused in several charges of attempt to murder and killings, from Dwarka metro station in the national capital.

The 39-year-old Pradeep alias Habbu, is also a sharp shooter of Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodia gang, police said.

He is also a culprit in attempt to murder case of a priest, registered at Najafgarh Police Station, police said, adding that he is a dreaded criminal, who has killed a police constable in the year 2011 and had served 12 years of imprisonment in jail.

"A team of AGS, Crime Branch, Dwarka on the basis of specific information, has apprehended an accused named Pradeep alias Habbu (39) a resident of village Bapdola, Najafgarh, Delhi from near Dwarka Metro Station," Delhi Police said.

The police said that Pradeep has been involved in a recent attempt to murder case of Najafgarh area, wherein, accused along-with his accomplices, namely Sushil Dass attacked Akash Nath, a priest of Rana Ji Enclave temple

"The accused Pradeep is a sharp shooter of Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodhiya Gang. Accused alongwith his associate Ravinder alias Solanki was also involved in brutal murder of a police constable named Tanveer of Ranhola Police Station in the year 2011, by firing 5 bullets on the deceased constable, while he was on duty," police added.

"Technical surveillance was also mounted and movement of the accused was tracked. Thereafter, on the basis of secret information, a raid was conducted and the accused Pradeep was intercepted and arrested near from Dwarka Metro Station," police said further.

( With inputs from ANI )

