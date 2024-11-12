Delhi: Five Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Two Girls in Kasturba Niketan Area

New Delhi (November 12, 2024): Delhi Police arrested five individuals after two girls, aged 17 and 22, filed a complaint alleging they were sexually assaulted in a car on November 10 in the Kasturba Niketan area, police said, ANI reported.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Shivam Parchha, Aman Pal, Ashish, Amar Mehra, and Abhishek. Police also confirmed that the car in which the alleged assault occurred has been recovered.

Read Also | Delhi Horror: Mentally Ill Odisha Woman Gangraped, 3 Including Auto Driver Arrested

The case has been registered under sections 64(1), 70(1) (gang rape) and section 4 of the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing