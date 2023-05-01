Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter from Meerut in joint operation with UP Police

New Delhi [India], May 1 : The Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a sharpshooter after a brief encounter in Meerut on the intervening night of April 30 and May 1, informed officials.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Jha alias Ganja, a resident of Mukundapur Part -1 Delhi. Ranjeet Jha is wanted in a murder case of PS Burari of the year 2022 and another case under 307 IPC of PS Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

According to DCP Special Cell Alok Kumar, "There was information with Special Cell about the hiding of two perpetrators of the firing incident today on 30 April in the area of PS Adarsh Nagar namely Ranjeet Jha alias Ganja and his associate in Meerut UP."

A special cell team was sent to Meerut to trace the above absconding/wanted accused persons.

"On receipt of specific information about arriving of Ranjeet Jha with his associate on a bike near Neelkant marriage home Lakhvaya Road Meerut between 10 pm to 11 pm on 30 April in association with UP Police was formed and a trap was laid near the above spot," said Alok Kumar.

According to police officials, two persons riding were spotted on a bike coming at about 10.30 pm near above marriage home and they were asked to stop by the team but on finding themselves trapped both started firing on the police team.

"Members of the team also fired in self-defence in which Ranjeet Jha got injured in the right leg. But his associate managed to escape from the spot after firing," he said.

Injured Ranjeet Jha was rushed to Distt Hospital Meerut, Total of 5 rounds was fired in this exchange of fire 3 by the accused and 2 by police in self-defence, one semi-automatic pistol of 9 mm with 2 live cartridges recovered from Ranjeet Jha.

A case under appropriate sections of law is being registered in PS Kankarkhera Meerut, Ranjeet Jha was wanted in at least three criminal cases including two of murder and one of attempt to murder in Delhi.

During the night of 26 Dec 2022, an incident of shooting two youths took place by two unknown assailants who came on a motorcycle in Burari.

"One Manoj alias Babu was killed in this attack and another one namely Raja was injured. A case was registered u/s 307/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act at PS Burari, Delhi but after the death of Manoj alias Babu, section 302 was also added during the investigation," said police officials.

One accused Mukesh alias Bona was arrested in this case but both the shooters were absconding. It was revealed that Ranjeet Jha was the main shooter in this incident.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two associates of Mukesh alias Bona namely Anuj and Anand Brahman were killed in the year 2020 by 5 shooters of Raja.

On this, Mukesh Bona contacted Ranjeet and Gaurav to kill Raja but he survived the attack and his colleague Manoj Babu died in the above case.

"Earlier Ranjeet Jha alias Ganja was granted interim bail on November 25, 2022, for one week in case u/s 302/120B IPC and 25/27 Arms Act, PS Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, but he did not surrender after that. Brief facts of that case are that one Prince, an associate of Ranjeet Jha had enmity with one Adarsh, a desperate robber. On the directions of Prince, they had killed Adarsh," said Alok Kumar.

According to officials, Ranjeet Jha and his associate Gaurav fired indiscriminately upon one Sonu Dubey at the directions of Mukesh Bona in the area of PS Adarsh Nagar as there is a property dispute among them.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor