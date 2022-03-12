Delhi Police arrests top drug supplier

New Delhi, March 12 Delhi Police have arrested a top drug supplier who used to procure narcotics from Bareilly and supplied it across Delhi-NCR, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Sansi alias Rahul, has been involved in 37 criminal cases, of which three pertained to the NDPS Act.

The police said the accused was also absconding in two more cases of the NDPS Act being investigated at Anti-Narcotic Squad of Outer District and by Crime Branch.

Furnishing details about the operation, DCP Sameer Sharma said acting on an information that was received on January 5, one drug peddler namely Brijesh from the Pooth Kalan village in the national capital, was apprehended with 100 grams of heroin when he was coming to deliver the consignment to someone.

Accordingly, a case under section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered and he was arrested, the official said.

Another drug peddler Vikram alias Bunty was arrested with 15 gms of heroin from the city's Sultanpuri area.

The DCP said during interrogation, Vikram revealed that he used to procure illegal contraband from Sunil Sansi and his brother-in-law Sagar alias Chintu.

"Search of Sunil Sansi was carried out but he remained elusive and a massive technical surveillance was launched to apprehend him," the senior official said.

The police finally traced his location on March 2 at Paonta Sahib, Sirmor, Himachal Pradesh, from where he was apprehended with 100 gm of heroin.

"For further investigation to nab the suppliers of drugs, a raid was conducted in Bareilly, but the suppliers were found absconding from there. Raids are still being conducted at all the possible hideouts of the suppliers," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor