Delhi: Police bust gambling racket, 5 arrested

March 28, 2023

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Delhi Police have busted a gambling racket in Pandav Nagar Complex of Ganesh Nagar in Mandawali police station limits, and arrested 5 people, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, David Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jitender Shisodia and Yogesh Sharma.

According to officials, Mandawali Police received information regarding the alleged gambling racket, the information was brought to the knowledge of the Senior police officials and permission for the raid was obtained.

Police conducted a raid on the given address and found five people playing cards with stake money. Rs 50,090 cash and gambling records were also seized from their possession, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of The Public Gambling Act has been registered at Mandawali Police Station, and the police were further looking into it.

