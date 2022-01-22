Delhi Police busts illegal arms factory in Aligarh

New Delhi, Jan 22 An illegal arms factory that was manufacturing around 1,000 weapons per year was busted by Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and one man was apprehended in this connection, an official said here on Saturday.

The apprehended accused, identified as Ravi Mahor, was making illegal arms in a shop being used as a manufacturing unit.

The details about the arms factory were revealed during the interrogation of notorious arms supplier Shakil alias Sherni, who was arrested earlier this week after an encounter with the Special Staff of Outer North district.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North district) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said during police custody remand of accused Shakil alias Sherni, a raid for source of weapons was conducted near Maya Chowk, Mohalla Sarai Man Singh, in Aligarh after which accused Mahor was apprehended.

"Several raw materials used in the manufacturing of Arms were recovered such as barrels, triggers, body of arms etc along with Khairat machine, bits used in the machine, Bhatti, okhli, gripper etc were recovered," the DCP said.

Apart from these nine unfinished arms and 10 finished country made pistols were also recovered. The senior official further said that the accused was also found involved in one previous case of rape.

"Accused Mahor's uncle Mukesh was also present in the shop at the time of the raid but he managed to escape. Search is on to nab him," the official added.

