Delhi Police Crime Branch busts gang involved in cheating on pretext of hotel booking, 2 held

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The Cyber Cell of Crime Branch busted a gang and arrested two of its members for allegedly duping a person on the pretext of hotel booking, said the police on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devo Singh (22), resident of Kayreeka village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan and Maan Singh aka Mangat (24), resident of Gidhaur village, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

The police said that the gang was allegedly duping one Ambika Parshad Sharma, a resident of Dilshad Garden on the pretext of hotel booking through a website and he was duped of Rs 1,03,102.

According to Special CP Crime Ravinder Singh Yadav, a complaint by Ambika Parshad Sharma Resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi was received wherein he reported that in October 2022, he wanted to visit Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat.

"He searched hotels for accommodation and got details online of one hotel i.e. Kokila Dhiraj Dham, Dwarka, Gujarat along with the mobile number. The complainant contacted the said mobile number and one Nirmal introduced himself as the manager of Kokila Dhiraj Dham Hotel. The accused person cheated on the complainant and took Rs 1,03,102 from him. Accordingly, a case under sections 419/420 IPC, PS Crime Branch, Delhi was registered", the police said.

The team interrogated two beneficiary account holders Jagjeet and Shivam Residents of Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, who stated that the alleged bank accounts were opened by a person named Maan Singh, a resident of Gidhaur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand,

The police further said, "During the course of the investigation, accused Maan Singh was arrested. On sustained interrogation, Maan Singh disclosed that he got hold of the bank accounts of poor and illiterate people. After that, he sold these accounts along with ATM cards, passbooks, and chequebooks to the cyber cheats for Rs 10,000 per bank account. The police scrutinized the relevant details of the alleged beneficiaries. Further, he obtained details of additional 10 bank accounts and analysed more than 40 CCTV footage of different ATMs."

After thorough technical analysis, it has been established that the cheats used to withdraw the cash amount from different ATMs in Jaipur, Rajasthan and two persons were seen withdrawing cheated amounts in the footage of the ATM, as informed by the police.

"One mobile number was found registered in the name of one Devo Singh and found active near Deeg, Bharatpur. This was also matched with one of the accused persons who had withdrawn a cheated amount from an ATM located in Jaipur, Rajasthan", the police said.

Information was developed with the help of local informers about the hideouts of Devo Singh. Raids were conducted and Devo Singh was successfully arrested from Jaipur, Rajasthan, the police added.

