Delhi police files FIR against unknown persons for disappearance of files from Vigilance dept

The Delhi police has registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the unauthorized disappearance of files from the Vigilance Secretary's office. It is alleged that the file went missing at the behest of Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

According to reports, It is being told that Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown people under section 380/464/465/120B of IPC at IP Estate police station in connection with illegal disappearance of vigilance files from Vigilance Department. Special Secretary Vigilance had accused Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bhardwaj that the files were removed from the department at the behest of Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Police seized the CCTV footage for investigation and now started the investigation, allegedly high profile files including Excise Department chargesheet, CM House papers, information and publicity payments, cases related to Delhi Jalboard, gold theft cases in trade and tax, cases related to nexus between jail and jail ministers Illegally disappeared from Vigilance Department.