Delhi Police flags off ambulances for free transportation of bodies to mortuary

Delhi [India], April 19 (India): Delhi Police DCP, outer district, Harendra Singh flagged off two ambulances to help families transport bodies of their kin free of cost to their native places and to the mortuary.

The ambulances were launched under the community policing initiative 'Antim Safar' from the DCP office complex on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the ambulances will be deployed free of cost by the NGO under the jurisdiction of the Outer District.

"The services of these ambulances will be utilized for transporting the bodies to their native places as well as transportation of unclaimed dead bodies found during the Police Control Room (PCR) calls to the mortuary," the statement said.

It further said that the telephone number of the ambulance service was displayed at prominent places of the Outer District to enable more people to avail of the free ambulance service.

"The NGO was also encouraged for their contribution towards this noble cause," the statement said.

Taking to Twitter DCP Harendra Singh said on Wednesday, "Flagged off two ambulances in the outer district, Delhi. Under community policing initiative 'Antim Safar' in association with NGO 'Shanti Sewa Sansthan'. These ambulances will be available to the families to transport the dead bodies free of cost to their native places as well as to the mortuary."

