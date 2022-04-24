Delhi Police Inspector, constable accused of extortion

New Delhi, April 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday filed a case against a Delhi Police Inspector and constable for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a witness.

The alleged accused were identified as Inspector Sajjan Singh Yadav and Constable Amit Lahucha, both posted with the EOW branch. While the Inspector is absconding, the constable has been held.

The CBI said that the complainant was a witness in the case, being investigated by the Inspector.

"The complainant appeared before the IO (Inspector). A charge sheet was filed by the police in the case and the complainant was made a witness in the said case. The IO contacted the complainant and demanded bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh, which was subsequently reduced to Rs 4 lakh. The complainant was also threatened by the IO that they are going to file a supplementary charge-sheet in the said case wherein, they would arraign the complainant as an accused if he doesn't pay the bribe," said the CBI official.

Yadav allegedly informed the complainant that he would arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport on April 24 to accept the bribe amount. Later, he allegedly informed the complainant that his constable will be contacting him at Bhubaneswar to receive the bribe money.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the Inspector.

