Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Republic Day 2024, Check Details Here

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Parade Route and Related Events

The parade will kick off at 1080 hours from Vijay Chowk, proceeding through Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, the Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, and concluding at Red Fort Grounds. Additionally, a related function is scheduled at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 0930 hours.

Traffic Restrictions

Extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions will be in place along the parade route. Notably, Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be closed from 6 pm on Wednesday, continuing until the parade concludes. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Wednesday until the end of the parade.

C-Hexagon to India Gate will be off-limits for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday until the parade crosses Tilak Marg. Starting at 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg will not be permitted. Cross-traffic will be allowed based on the parade's movement.

Alternative Routes

The traffic advisory suggests alternative routes for motorists to navigate during the restrictions. Commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg.

Aerial Restrictions and Security Measures

The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters, or parajumping from aircraft, is strictly prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi until February 15.

In terms of security, more than 8,000 security personnel have been deployed, utilizing both technology and human intelligence surveillance. Special arrangements have been made to address specific aerial threats, including recent events such as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Public Transport and Metro Services

Commuters are encouraged to make maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will issue coupons to individuals with bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony. These coupons, produced with government-issued identity cards, will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations exclusively to reach Kartavya Path. The same coupon will facilitate return journeys from these two stations.

Passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 are advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan. Similarly, those marked for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are recommended to deboard at Central Secretariat. Regular announcements will be made inside the trains to guide passengers for a smooth exit at designated stations.

Buses and Heavy Vehicles

Inter-state buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium are directed to take National Highway-24, the Ring Road, and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses from National Highway-24 should take a right turn on Road No 56, terminating at ISBT-Anand Vihar.

Buses for Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi. No heavy transport or light goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states from 11 pm on Thursday until the parade concludes. These vehicles will only be allowed to ply between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday.