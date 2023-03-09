Delhi Police nab man selling FICN on social media from Rajasthan

New Delhi, March 9 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old conman from Rajasthan for allegedly selling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 100 and Rs 500 denominations through his Instagram ID and WhatsApp, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mularam, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), Prashant Gautam, said that a complaint was received from the Deputy Secretary of Coin and Currency Division, Government of India, alleging that an Instagram ID has come to their notice on which FICN was being sold.

"Acting on the complaint, the police contacted Mularam posing as a decoy customer. The investigating officer transferred Rs 3,000 through UPI to the accused's Google Pay number after the latter assured him that he would send Rs 6,000 in exchange," said the DCP.

"On the basis of technical evidence, efforts were made to trace the accused. Mularam was finally nabbed from Maitriwara in Rajasthan's Jalore district," the officer said.

During interrogation, Maturam told the police that after trying his hands in a few ventures unsuccessfully, he started to deceive people on the pretext of helping them join a Gigolo club.

"After luring people to join the Gigolo club, he collected money from them and thereafter never responded to them by changing his mobile number," the DCP said.

The technical analysis of his mobile phone revealed that he has so far cheated two persons on the pretext of making them join the Gigolo club.

"In 2021, he started deceiving people on the pretext of selling fake currency notes through his Instagram ID. Maturam uploaded some videos on his Instagram where fake Indian currency was displayed. He uploaded these videos to show his victims that the currency notes which he will supply to them look genuine," said the officer.

