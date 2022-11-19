Delhi police recover sharp object may have been used to chop Shraddha Walkar's body

Delhi police recoverd heavy and sharp object may have been used to chop Shraddha Walkar's body, according to NDTV. Recovery of the weapon will be crucial in further investigation of the case.

The forensics team claims that the blood stains on the clothes Aftab was wearing on the day of the murder would still be there. Both their clothes have not been found so far. Aftab has told the police that he disposed of Shraddha's bloodstained clothes in the civic garbage van.

To locate Shraddha's clothes, police have started tracking the civic network of waste collection. According to sources, police have identified two dumping spots for waste from the neighbourhood where the couple lived, NDTV reported.

Shraddha's mobile phone has also not been found. A report of DNA tests to establish whether the body parts found in the forest are Shraddha's will take 15 days, say the police.

According to the Delhi Police, Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death on the evening of 18 May by Aftab Poonawala. Then his dead body was cut into several pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for about three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi. Then kept throwing in different parts of Delhi for many days.