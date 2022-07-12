Delhi Police steps up vigil to ensure incident-free Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi, July 12 The Delhi Police is taking all steps, including anti-terror measures, to prevent any untoward incident during the 'Kanwar Yatra' that will pass through the national capital, officials said on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

"We'll make sure that there is no scope for trouble-makers that is why we are also taking some anti-terror measures and keeping a strict vigil," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district), Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

This year, Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage which had been halted for the past two years due to the pandemic, will begin on July 14 and go on till July 26.

The pilgrimage sees thousands of Lord Shiva devotees, most of whom travel on foot and, more recently on trucks, to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect holy water from the Ganga river. The pilgrimage mostly begins in late July and goes on till the first week of August.

A heavy rush of people is expected this year as the Yatra is being held after a gap of two years. Sain said that the local residents have been asked to alert the police immediately if they spot any unusual activity in their area.

The Delhi Police has also initiated the registration process for this year's 'Kanwar Yatra'. The databank of devotees will enable better coordination among the authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage. The devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

"A databank of devotees will help in providing facilities and identifying devotees in case of any mishap. Registration is not mandatory. We're aware of all sensitive incidents across India and are alert," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

A few days back, a meeting of the members of various Aman Committees, Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai Ekta Committee, spiritual leaders and other prominent people of the east district was convened by the police. DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap briefed the participants about the anti-terror measures as well as precautions to be taken during the celebration of festivals and requested them to continue their cooperation in reaching out to the public, making them aware and thereby help in maintaining peace and communal harmony in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor